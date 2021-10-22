Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $68,690,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $63,058,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.