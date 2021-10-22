Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 12,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 21,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

