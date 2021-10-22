Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

BVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

BVH opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $535.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

