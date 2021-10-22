BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.38 Per Share

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from BMO Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMO Commercial Property Trust stock opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.33) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.22. The company has a market cap of £791.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.92. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 58.70 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.38 ($1.34). The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16.

About BMO Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

