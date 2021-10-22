BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of €61.00 ($71.76).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BNP Paribas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

