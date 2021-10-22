Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $48.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOWFF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS BOWFF traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $95.74 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

