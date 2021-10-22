Bonded Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $153,734.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $12.07 million and $153,734.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00046082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00104017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00199111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010310 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

