Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $110.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $103.40 and last traded at $102.81, with a volume of 11468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.52.

BOOT has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $849,682.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boot Barn by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

