Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.35. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 736.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.