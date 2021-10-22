Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.35. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 736.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

