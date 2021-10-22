Brilliant Earth Group Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

BRLT opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

