Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Now Covered by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of BRLT opened at $12.63 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

