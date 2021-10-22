Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.38.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $48,204,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $30,258,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.