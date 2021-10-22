Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Wedbush

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $69.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

