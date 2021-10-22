Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $859.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.22 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. Brinker International has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

