Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $48.95

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.95, but opened at $41.81. Brinker International shares last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 51,137 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

