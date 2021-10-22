Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.11

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $182.11 and last traded at $181.24, with a volume of 1027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,819 shares of company stock worth $42,761,998 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

