Brokerages Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.01). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

