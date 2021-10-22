Brokerages Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.03). Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a P/E ratio of 100.73 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Calavo Growers by 21.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.