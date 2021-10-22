Brokerages Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.14). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

CALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA remained flat at $$1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 299,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.71. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 402,972 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 195,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 160,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 57,860 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

