Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $8.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $9.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $165.77. 537,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.70. Celanese has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

