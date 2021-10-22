Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $85.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $31.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $340.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.95 million to $342.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $366.94 million, with estimates ranging from $365.25 million to $368.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSBD remained flat at $$19.13 on Tuesday. 2,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

