Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $11.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $12.45 on Friday, reaching $590.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,607. Intuit has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $591.63. The company has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.