Brokerages Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce sales of $220.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.80 million. LendingClub reported sales of $74.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 194.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $773.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.31 million to $777.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LC. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,773 shares of company stock valued at $642,300 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 38,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,347. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.