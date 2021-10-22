Brokerages Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.06. PRA Group posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%.

PRAA stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $45.52.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $251,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PRA Group during the first quarter worth $9,792,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 451.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 116,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 165.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 112,168 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.