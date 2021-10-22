Brokerages Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings of $3.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.33 and the highest is $4.14. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $4.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $12.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

TRV traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.37. 1,362,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,022. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $116.71 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

