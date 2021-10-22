Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.26. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after buying an additional 1,660,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

