Brokerages Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce $5.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.52. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $21.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $23.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $24.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,602,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.11. 336,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.48. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $155.33 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

