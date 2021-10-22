Brokerages Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Billion

Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report sales of $17.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.67 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.39 billion to $71.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.50 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,234,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,559,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

