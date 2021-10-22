Brokerages Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $667.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $667.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.46 million. Endo International posted sales of $634.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The company had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Endo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Endo International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Endo International by 1,928.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. 113,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,584. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.