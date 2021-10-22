Brokerages Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $667.85 Million

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $667.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.46 million. Endo International posted sales of $634.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The company had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Endo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Endo International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Endo International by 1,928.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. 113,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,584. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.