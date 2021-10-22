Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.41. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,650 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $8,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.