Brokerages Expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.54. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $10.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,492,000 after acquiring an additional 70,706 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,403,000 after acquiring an additional 67,962 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $131,741,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

