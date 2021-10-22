Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

TVTY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.13. 122,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

