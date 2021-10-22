Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report sales of $54.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the highest is $56.49 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $37.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $256.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $238.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,131,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

VTNR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 51,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $297.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.79. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.32.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

