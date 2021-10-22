Brokerages Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Announce $1.67 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.46.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.93. 4,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,862. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $131.36 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

