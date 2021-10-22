Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.04 Million

Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report $263.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.76 million. Yelp reported sales of $220.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

YELP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,392. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. Yelp has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 165.65 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1,703.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 467,953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 88.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,296,000 after purchasing an additional 449,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4,784.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,161 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 384,133 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

