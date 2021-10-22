Brokerages Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIOP. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

In related news, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 56,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,297. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $339.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

