Brokerages Set Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Target Price at $4.00

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATBPF. Raymond James dropped their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

