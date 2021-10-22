Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) PT at $231.70

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $202.14 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

