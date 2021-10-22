Brokerages Set CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Target Price at €62.33

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.33 ($73.33).

EVD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

EVD traded down €1.12 ($1.32) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €64.94 ($76.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a 12 month high of €67.72 ($79.67). The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.86.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

