Brokerages Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) PT at $117.40

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.40.

DDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

DDS stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $226.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.32.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.30%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.