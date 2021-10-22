Brokerages Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target at $25.30

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. 752,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,798. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 22.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 63.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.