Brokerages Set Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) PT at C$44.17

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$51.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LIF stock traded up C$0.58 on Tuesday, reaching C$36.91. 26,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,858. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$23.47 and a 1-year high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$79.23 million during the quarter.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

