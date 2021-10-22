Brokerages Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) PT at $130.50

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $237,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $806,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

