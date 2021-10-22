Brokerages Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $61.25

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. 1,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,191. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 5.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,910 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

