Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price at $78.76

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.11. 21,424,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,908,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.96. Snap has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,181,758 shares of company stock valued at $317,351,777.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 35.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 27.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

