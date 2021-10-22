Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) PT at GBX 1,465.71

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,465.71 ($19.15).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STJ. HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.99) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,578.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,482.32. The company has a market cap of £8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 40.48. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.32%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.