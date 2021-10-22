Brokerages Set Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target at $25.67

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:STL opened at $26.32 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $84,570,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,360,000 after purchasing an additional 507,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

