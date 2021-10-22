Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) PT at $62.86

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. 334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,096. The firm has a market cap of $863.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.27. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $454,290 over the last 90 days. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

