Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 5,231.50

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,229.80 ($68.33).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday.

LON BKG traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,255 ($55.59). The company had a trading volume of 158,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,604.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,805.59. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a GBX 371 ($4.85) dividend. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $9.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 6th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

