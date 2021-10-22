Brokers Issue Forecasts for Investar Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Investar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ISTR opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Investar has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Investar’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

